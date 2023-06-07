Speaker Ritu Khanduri attends “Children’s Assembly” in Gairsain

By Our Staff Reporter

Gairsain, 6 Jun: Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan attended the “Children’s Assembly” organised under the aegis of the Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission and Plan India International, here, today.

Ritu Khanduri guided the 70 child legislators. She shared information related to functioning of the session and legislative works of the Vidhan Sabha. The two-day session of the Children’s Assembly began on Sunday in the premises of the Gairsain Vidhan Sabha Bhavan.

Discussions were held with the participants regarding the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly and the Question Hour. Participating child MLAs got satisfactory answers to their questions during a detailed discussion with Speaker Ritu Khanduri.

The Speaker said that these 70 child legislators are the representatives of lakhs of children of the state as well as the future of the country. Such conscious children will play an important role in solving the problems of the nation and in policy-making in the future.

During the conduct of the Children’s Assembly, the participants got the opportunity to learn about democracy, government, elections, role of the Speaker, the impact of policies, and the role of the judiciary. They learned about the statements made in the assembly, the voting process and important provisions of the constitution. Children’s Assembly inspires children to think, reflect and express their views on social and political issues.

The Child Chief Minister, Speaker, Leader of the Opposition and Cabinet Ministers are elected by the 70 child MLAs selected for this Assembly. Various problems including burning issues of the state, political activities, health mission, law and justice system, drinking water, and electricity were discussed.

Child Chief Minister Rohit Pariyar, Deputy Chief Minister Diksha Kharkwal, Speaker Shyam Pathak, Deputy Speaker Bhumika Rauthan and all 70 child legislators took part in the discussions.

Present on this occasion were Karnprayag MLA Anil Nautiyal, Child Rights Protection Commission Chairperson Dr Geeta Khanna, Commission member Vinod Kaparwan, Plan India Officer Gopal Thapliyal, Block Chief, Gairsain, Shashi Soriyal, Nagar Panchayat President Pushkar Singh Rawat, District Panchayat member Balbir Singh, Mandal President Kasturba Devi, etc.