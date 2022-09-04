Speaker Ritu Khanduri sends Assembly Secretary on forced leave, orders inquiry into appointments

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 3 Sep: Taking a bold step, Speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan today sent Assembly Secretary Mukesh Singhal on a long leave. This decision was announced today by her while addressing a press conference in her chamber in the Assembly Building. In addition, in response to the allegations of irregular appointments in the Assembly Secretariat, she also announced setting up of a high level inquiry committee to be headed by retired senior IAS officer DK Kotia. This committee was asked by her to submit its report within a period of one month.

It now appears that the era of arbitrary appointments made on the directions of the speakers in Uttarakhand is not going to last any longer. Bhushan announced that other members of the committee are retired IAS officers Surendra Singh Rawat and Avendra Singh Nayal. She added that in case of any need of further advise, help of experts would also be sought. She stated that the committee would examine all the appointments from 2012 till 2022, as it was in the year 2012 that separate rules for Uttarakhand Assembly were enacted and brought into force. In case any need was felt to look into the appointments from the year 2000, they would also be scrutinised. During the period 2000 till 2011, rules of Uttar Pradesh Legislature were in force in Uttarakhand. She observed that based on the report to be submitted by the Committee, rules for future appointments in the Assembly Secretariat would be framed.

Bhushan stated that Assembly Secretary, Mukesh Singhal, has been sent on long leave and would stay on leave until further orders pending the completion of inquiry. He had however also been asked to be present as and when asked to by the Inquiry Committee, and to cooperate with the inquiry committee in conducting the inquiry.

The Speaker said during the press conference that Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly was the highest constitutional institution of the state, and in view of this fact, it was not only her responsibility but also her duty to maintain and protect its dignity. She stressed that she would like to make clear to the people of the also committed to follow in his footsteps. state that she would not give them any reason to be disappointed and that justice would be delivered. Bhushan said that dignity of the House would be maintained however hard and bitter decisions may be required to be taken to maintain it and that she would not back down. As a speaker, she would not accept any kind of irregularity and indiscipline and whatever reforms would be required, they would be undertaken in the interest of the Legislative Assembly and the State.

She also claimed that her public life was influenced by the personality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had famously stated, “Na khaunga na khaane doonga” and she would also stick to the same principle of not being corrupt and also not allow corruption to flourish. She also reminded the media that she was the daughter of Maj-General (Retd) BC Khanduri who was known to be an upright politician and was also committed to follow in his footsteps.

She admitted that the dignity of the assembly had been hurt due to back door recruitments. Therefore, strict action would be taken in this respect, and she would make whatever changes would be required to be made. She also assured that thorough and proper investigation would be carried in the case.

Later the office of the Secretary Assembly which was occupied by Mukesh Singhal was also sealed so that no evidence could be tampered with.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, had written a letter urging her to institute an inquiry into the allegations of irregular recruitments. After this, Speaker, Bhushan who was in Delhi had stated that she had received the letter of the CM and would seek a legal opinion on the possible action. She had returned from Delhi this morning only.