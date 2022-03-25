Speaker’s election on 26 Mar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Mar: Notification has been issued for the election of Speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly.

The notification says that the Governor has fixed the date of election for the post on 26 March. BJP President Madan Kaushik has reiterated that BJP has decided to field Kotdwar MLA Ritu Khanduri as its candidate.

Today was the first day of nomination. Khanduri filed her nomination for the same on the first day itself in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other cabinet ministers as well as BJP State President Madan Kaushik. Tomorrow is the last day of nomination and as there is no activity in Congress in this regard and no announcement, either, it is quite likely Khanduri will be unanimously elected Speaker of Uttarakhand.

The election is due on 26 March. However, if there is no other nomination for the post, it is likely that she might be declared the Speaker tomorrow evening, itself.