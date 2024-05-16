Special focus on health screening of people above 50 years of age during Chardham Yatra

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 May: The office-bearers and members of the Dehradun Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India met Secretary, Health, Dr R Rajesh Kumar at the Secretariat, here, on Tuesday.

Ravi Bijarnia, President of PSRI Dehradun Chapter, felicitated the Secretary by presenting a shawl and a memento.

On this occasion, the Secretary said that the increasing number of pilgrims in the currently ongoing Chardham Yatra has emerged as a challenge. In such a situation, the Health Department is providing all facilities including health check up to the devotees. He said that last year, during the Yatra period, health checkup of about seven and a half lakh people above 55 years of age was done. This time the target is to conduct as many health checkups as possible of people above 50 years of age.

This time 184 doctors have been deployed on the Yatra route. Last year 140 doctors were deployed. These include 44 specialist doctors. Last year, for the first time, along with the doctors deployed on the Yatra, honorarium was arranged for the para medical staff through NHM. This arrangement is being continued this time also.

The Health Secretary said that there has always been a lack of super specialty centres on the Chardham Yatra route. In view of this, a cath lab has been started in Srinagar Medical College. Along with this, new super specialty centres are being encouraged to provide their services through the ‘You Quote We Pay’ scheme. He said that SOPs related to the Yatra have been issued in a total of 11 languages. Along with sending these SOPs to the secretaries of all the states, they are also being distributed to the pilgrims coming on the Yatra in their language through the staff so that they do not face any kind of problem. In this SOP, information has been given about what to do and what not to do during the Yatra. The Health Secretary said that a medical point has been set up for the first time in Janaki Chatti.

PSRI has an important role in the field of public relations. It can make an important contribution in giving information about various schemes and programmes for public awareness. He said that the organisation should be expanded from the district to the block level, this will not only make it meaningful but PSRI will also become a network that will reach every person.

Ravi Bijarnia informed the Health Secretary that the organisation has 25 branches across the country and in addition to the public relations officers of government departments, personnel from public sector units, etc., are also associated with it. The objective of the organisation is to convey the positive news of the central and state governments to the people through mutual cooperation. A positive message should be conveyed to the public by focusing especially on social media.

On this occasion Anil Sati, Anil Verma, Sanjay Pandey, Jitendra Sinha, Jyoti Negi, Manoj Sati, Dinesh Kumar, Pushkar Negi, Priyank Vashisht, Amit Thakur, Neeraj, etc., were also present.