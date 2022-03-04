Special Head & Neck Cancer Surgery OPD opens at Mahant Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Mar: The Cancer Surgery Department at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital has begun a special OPD for Head and Neck Cancer patients. This special OPD will be run on Tuesday and Friday from Noon to 3 p.m.

The Chairman of the Hospital, Shri Mahant Devendra Das, has congratulated the doctors on this achievement. He stated that Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital is committed to providing comprehensive and best cancer care to all patients at affordable rates.

Dr Pankaj Garg, Head of the Cancer Surgery Department, said that there was an urgent need to start this special clinic as mouth cancer is the most common cancer among males in India. Dr Pallvi Kaul, who has recently joined the Indiresh Hospital as a cancer surgeon, specialises in treating mouth cancers and will be in charge of the clinic. Other notable persons present at the event were Dr Ajeet Tiwari, Dr Priyanka, Dr Neeraj, Santosh, Karishma and Mohita.

Dr Pallvi said that tobacco consumption in any form – gutka, bidi, cigarettes, khaini – must be stopped to prevent mouth cancer. She reiterated that mouth cancer is curable if it is detected early and treated properly. Any person who develops the following problems must consult the cancer specialist immediately – non-healing ulcer in the mouth, bleeding, white or red patch in the mouth lining, change in voice, or any neck swelling.