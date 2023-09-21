Special operation launched against illegal mining in Doon, 16 dumpers seized

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh, after taking charge in Dehradun, had listed strict action against illegal mining as one of his top priorities. As part of this, a special campaign has been launched against illegal mining and quarrying in the district. In a special operation conducted last night, a large number of vehicles involved in illegal mining were seized or penalties levied on them for overloading. This special operation was carried out by all the police stations within the district. During this special operation, a total of 16 dumpers were seized by the police team in various police station areas for overloading or for illegal mining, while challans were issued against 50 dumpers under the MV Act.