Special session of Assembly may be summoned for approval of UCC: CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has yet again indicated his resolve towards early implementation of Uniform Civil Code ( UCC ) in Uttarakhand. In an informal conversation with select media persons, he further indicated that the government was willing to summon a special session of the state assembly in case of any such need towards getting the UCC bill approved. He made it clear that the government will take action towards the implementation of the UCC as soon as the draft bill is received by it from the expert committee. It may be recalled that the chairperson of the UCC draft committee, Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai has already declared in a press conference that the Committee has drafted the final copy of the draft which will soon be submitted to the government after a printed version is available. That the committee has taken feedback and suggestions from a wide section of the society and organisations concerned is clear from the fact that the committee had received over 2.30 lakh suggestions through dialogue and direct communication as well as through correspondence. The Committee had held discussions in this regard with different sections of the society, intellectuals as well as with religious organisations and had also visited even the remotest areas of the state in the course of over one year since the committee was set up.

Another important indication that is available is that the government may prefer to keep the traditional customs of the tribal population out of the purview of the UCC . However, a detailed information is not yet available in this respect. Of course the Committee has also held discussions with the National Law Commission too in this regard and this exercise still seems to be underway. In response to a question asked pertaining to the jurisdiction of the state government in respect of the UCC , Dhami asserted that the Article 44 of the Constitution grants authority to the state governments too to implement the UCC . He further reminded that the BJP had promised the implementation of UCC before the elections and has received a public mandate for the implementation by winning the elections.