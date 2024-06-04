Special Task Force nabs Sagir

By Our Staff Reporter
DEHRADUN, 2 June: Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Sagir, a top criminal with a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head who had become a headache for the police in three states, a top police official said on Sunday.
STF Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ayush Agarwal said Sagir, who had committed more than three dozen incidents of theft, robbery and attempted murder in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, was arrested from Babunagar Mustafabad area of Delhi on Saturday.
He said that acting on certain information received from an informer, an STF team was sent to Delhi last week to nab Sagir, a history-sheeter from Tanda area of Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Aggarwal said that for the last one year, the police of the three states were conducting raids at various places to arrest Sagir, who had committed a total of 38 incidents of crime. For the arrest of Sagir, the police of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand and Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh had also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on him.
He said that one case is registered against Sagir in Uttarakhand, 30 in Uttar Pradesh and seven in Delhi.