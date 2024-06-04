Special Task Force nabs Sagir

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 2 June: Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Sagir , a top criminal with a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head who had become a headache for the police in three states, a top police official said on Sunday.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ayush Agarwal said Sagir , who had committed more than three dozen incidents of theft, robbery and attempted murder in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, was arrested from Babunagar Mustafabad area of Delhi on Saturday.

He said that acting on certain information received from an informer, an STF team was sent to Delhi last week to nab Sagir , a history-sheeter from Tanda area of Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.