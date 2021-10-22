SPECS launches E-Waste initiative

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Oct: EWaste minimization, Repairing and Collection Center, and launch of logo EKU campaign, was inaugurated by Sunil Uniyal Gama, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Director General UCOST Dr. Rajendra Dobhal, Secretary SPECS Dr Brij Mohan Sharma, and Parshad Satyendra Nath, at the office of Vaibhav Lakshmi Self Help Group, in Vijay Colony Phase1, under the joint aegis of SPECS Dehradun, UCOST and National Mission on Himalayan Study. Earlier, seven e-waste minimization, repairing and collection centers were established by SPECS Dehradun in Sahaspur block, Vikas Nagar Block and Doiwala block. The main objective of the campaign is to make our environment free from e-waste, as well as to minimize e-waste and to protect our environment and people from the ill effects of e-waste. In this series, work is underway to set up e-waste minimization, repairing and collection centers in the wards falling under the Municipal Corporation Dehradun. So far, 50 wards have been surveyed by the institution and the places have been selected. For this purpose, another e-waste minimization and repairing and collection center was established in Vijay Colony. On the inauguration of this center, Dr. Rajendra Dobhal, Director General of UCOST, said in his address that this project is very beneficial and very useful in terms of environment. And its repair and storage will be means of earning income. It is a good initiative and the people associated with this work will join this project without any greed and will be supporting the government in keeping the environment and people healthy. Dr. Dobhal also said that free training & technical support for this campaign will be provided. On this occasion, the Mayor, Sunil Uniyal Gama said that whatever work the organization will do in the Municipal Corporation area, it will be fully supported by us. He thanked the organization for this initiative as well as thanked the women associated with the group for joining this campaign. Dr. Brij Mohan Sharma, Secretary, SPECS thanked the members of Vaibhav Laxmi Self Help Group, Municipal Corporation Gama and Dr. Dobhal for innaugrating this program. Expressing happiness on the opening of the first center in the corporation area, he said that if every section of society contributes in such social work, and then we all can together make our city and the state e-waste free. Present on the occasion were Lakshmi Self Help Group, the councilor of the area, Satyendra Nath, Neeraj Uniyal, programme coordinator SPECS, Rahul Maurya team member, SPECS, Ramtirath Maurya training expert in SPECS and nearby people.