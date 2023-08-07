Speculation rife over ADM Dehradun’s transfer

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 5 Aug: The Government has transferred Additional District Magistrate ( ADM ) Admin, Shiv Kumar Baranwal, out of the district administration. He has been shifted to the Uttarakhand Revenue Council on attachment posting. The transfer orders in this connection were issued yesterday under signatures of Secretary Personnel Shailesh Bagoli. Baranwal is a senior PCS officer and had been in news for both right and wrong reasons recently. The government sources claim that he has been shifted out as he was observed to be rude with the people and organisations approaching him. Recently a video of him arguing with a delegation of some RSS affiliated bodies such as VHP and Bajrang Dal which had approached him to submit a memorandum to him to protest against riots in Nuh and Mewat in Haryana. In the viral video he was seen to be arguing with the delegation and reluctant to accept the memorandum and had instead told the delegation members to protest in the state where the riots had taken place instead of doing so in Uttarakhand. Official sources claim that complaints had been received over his rude behaviour from many quarters and from many citizens and further stated that this is not the way to deal with the people who approach the government officers to get their problems resolved.