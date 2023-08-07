Speculation rife over ADM Dehradun’s transfer

By Arun Pratap Singh
Dehradun, 5 Aug: The Government has transferred Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Admin, Shiv Kumar Baranwal, out of the district administration. He has been shifted to the Uttarakhand Revenue Council on attachment posting. The transfer orders in this connection were issued yesterday under signatures of Secretary Personnel Shailesh Bagoli. Baranwal is a senior PCS officer and had been in news for both right and wrong reasons recently. The government sources claim that he has been shifted out as he was observed to be rude with the people and organisations approaching him. Recently a video of him arguing with a delegation of some RSS affiliated bodies such as VHP and Bajrang Dal which had approached him to submit a memorandum to him to protest against riots in Nuh and Mewat in Haryana. In the viral video he was seen to be arguing with the delegation and reluctant to accept the memorandum and had instead told the delegation members to protest in the state where the riots had taken place instead of doing so in Uttarakhand. Official sources claim that complaints had been received over his rude behaviour from many quarters and from many citizens and further stated that this is not the way to deal with the people who approach the government officers to get their problems resolved.
Speculation was rife today in the state capital following the transfer of Baranwal. While some sources seemed to agree with the government’s decision to shift him out of Dehradun administration on the basis of his “rude’ attitude, others claimed that he has been shifted due to anguish of certain party leaders. One would recall that Baranwal was the officer to have issued notice to former BJP State President Bishan Singh Chufal over the land purchased by the party during his tenure in the Tea Estate Area of Ring Road, Raipur. Of course, Bishan Singh Chufal had personally appeared before him with his explanation and to put across his point. Some sources in the ruling party claimed that Baranwal had his bias against the ruling party and had been expressing his political views in public.