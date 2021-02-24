SPIC MACAY holds Bharatanatyam workshop

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Feb: Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, a Bharatanatyam workshop was held at DPS School, here, today. During the workshop, Chennai’s Dr Apoorva Jayaraman presented traditional dances from the Bharatanatyam repertoire for children and educated them on various aspects of the dance form.

The workshop commenced with ‘Bho Shambho’ – a ‘kriti’ on Shiva. Following this, Dr Apoorva presented a Surdas Bhajan which highlighted the ‘Abhinaya’, or storytelling aspect of Indian classical dance.

The students were asked to observe the story and various ‘mudras’ that are used to depict different ideas, which they did with great interest.

Dr Apoorva kept children of the primary school engaged with different ‘Hasta Mudras’, to depict different animals and birds, which they learnt with much delight.

Dr Apoorva Jayaraman performs regularly around the world including the USA, Italy, Germany and the UK. She is a recipient of the Government of India’s Junior Fellowship for Outstanding Artists. She has many awards to her credit, including the Nrutya Ratna from Arts Council UK, Natya Ratna from Trinity Arts Festival and talent promotion award from Natyarangam. She is a disciple of Priyadarshini Govind.