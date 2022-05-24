SPIC MACAY presents Rudra Veena recital by Bahauddin Dagar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 May: Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, a Rudra Veena recital by the recipient of Sangeet Natak Academy Award, Ustaad Bahauddin Dagar, was held at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities, today. He was accompanied by Sanjay Agle on Pakhawaj.

During his performance, Ustaad Bahauddin Dagar mesmerised the audience with his soulful performance. He played Ragas Multani, Bhimpalasi and Bahadur Todi. The performance was appreciated by all present. Ustad Mohi Bahauddin Dagar was born into the illustrious Dagar family of Dhrupad musicians in 1970. He first began his foray into Indian Classical Music at the early age of seven, training on the Sitar under the expert tutelage of his mother, Pramila Dagar. A cross-platform performer, he has made regular appearances on television and radio networks. His music has been recorded by Music Today (India), Makars (France), Ragini Sutra (India), Sense World (London), and India Music Archives (USA).

During his circuit, Ustaad Bahauddin Dagar also performed at Mussoorie International School and Tula’s International School.