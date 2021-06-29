SPIC MACAY’s cultural festival ‘Anubhav’ concludes

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jun: SPIC MACAY’s second online edition of the Anubhav series concluded today. It was an effort to connect the youth with the living legends of classical music, dance, and other folk-art forms. The objective of this week-long convention was to give the youth an experience of their rich cultural heritage and help them connect to their inner selves.

The cultural ashram-like experience culminated with an online classical concert, presented by the stalwarts of Indian Classical Music and Dance, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, Pandit Sajan Mishra, Margi Madhu, Shahid Parvez Khan, and Wasifuddin Dagar.

Renowned artists, including Shyam Benegal, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Teejan Bai, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Dr N Rajam, Pandit Sajan Mishra, Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan, Aruna Sairam, Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, Geeta Chandran, and Ghanakanta Bora, were part of this online convention.

The Chairperson, SPIC MACAY, Uttarakhand, Vidya Vasan, said, “SPIC MACAY’s Anubhav Series has met with an overwhelmingly positive response from students all across the world. The seven days saw eminent artists from across the arts spectrum participating by giving workshops, interactions, and concerts.”

The gurus also presented their experiences conducting the workshop for all seven days as part of SPIC MACAYs Anubhav Series.