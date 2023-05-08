Spiritual gathering organised at Guru Nanak Fifth Centenary School

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 7 May: On the occasion of the death anniversary of the late Sardar Jaspal Singh, a two-day function was organised in the auditorium of Guru Nanak Fifth Centenary School, here, at which Japa-Tap and Simran Sadhana were held. About three thousand devotees from all over the country participated.

Chief Guest and Guru Mat preacher Bhai Guru Sharan Singh from Ludhiana, participated along with his colleagues. At the beginning of the programme, the students recited Japuji Sahib. They sang Vandana Har Vandana Gun Gavo. Punjabi Department Head Sardar Harpreet Singh greeted the Chief Guest. Bhai Guru Sharan Singh performed Guruvani Kirtan. He gave a detailed explanation of Guru Nanak Dev’s three basic ideals of doing work, chanting the name and sharing. There is so much power in the name of the Lord that just by chanting his name a person can cross over the ocean of life, he stated. He reminded that the Guru’s speech is the nurturer of good thoughts, good deeds and truthful behaviour, which are the basics of all human progress. Through chanting and penance, the powers of self-refinment are generated and the human mind gets drenched with divine energy.

Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh, Secretary, Guru Nanak Fifth Centenary School, thanked them for their performance. Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh presented the Chief Guest a memento on behalf of the school. Among those present on the occasion wereSardar Jaswant Singh, Chairman, Punjabi Promotion Committee, Sardar Paramjit Singh, Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh, Secretary, Guru Nanak Fifth Centenary School Society, Sardar Jashveen Kaur, Sardarni Gurinder Kaur, Principal Anil Tiwari, Administrative Officer Sunil Bakshi, Kuldeep Singh Tyagi, Municipal Councilor Jasveer Kaur, Sardar Tanmeet Singh from Shri Guru Singh Sabha Mussoorie, teachers, students and devotees from different regions of the country.