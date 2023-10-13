Sports is capable of providing psychological counseling to the youth: Dr NP Singh

Self-development is possible through regular sports: Prof Mahavir Aggarwal

By Our Staff Reporter

HARIDWAR, 12 Oct: Apart from qualitative and research-based Indian education, the overall personality development of students is the main goal of Patanjali University. Keeping this objective in mind, continuous education training and workshops are organised by various departments. Courtesy of the Department of Physical Education and Sports, a one-day workshop was organized on the topic ‘Physical, Social, Spiritual and Emotional Development through Sports‘.

The conference was inaugurated with Vedic mantras by Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Agarwal, Executive Chairman of the Board of Education of India, Dr NP Singh along with the scholars present. The guests were welcomed by the program coordinator Dr. Bhageerathi and the outline of the program was presented.

On this occasion, the Chief guest of the workshop Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir, while giving his address on personality development through Yoga, said that merely acquiring education should not be the aim of life but our continuous development should be our ultimate goal. Addressing the participants present, Singh said that sports teaches us discipline. This mental struggle removes stress, anxiety, etc., and promotes social harmony and values. In the program, the headmaster of the University, Swami Arshadev also expressed his views. He said that sports help in mental development as well as character building. While discussing the various benefits of sports to the students, the counselor Prof KNS Yadav said that sports help in feeling mental happiness.

On this occasion, speeches, poster exhibitions and debate competitions were also organized on various subjects in which knowledge-enhancing efforts were made by the graduate and post-graduate students and special prizes and certificates were also given to the winners securing the first three positions. The program was successfully conducted by Dr Anju Tyagi and graduate students Jaya and Rakshita. The program was graced with the presence of the Registrar of the University, Deans of various Faculty members and Professors.

Along with this, the students of the university enthusiastically participated in the Skill Convocation under the auspices of the University Grants Organisation, in which professors and research scholars including the dean of the Faculty of Teaching, Research, Yoga Science, Naturopathy and Student Welfare were present.