Sports Minister Arvind Pandey felicitates Vandana Katariya’s family in Roshanabad

By SONIYA SHARMA

HARIDWAR, 8 Aug: State Sports Minister Arvind Pandey felicitated the hockey Olympian Vandana Katariya’s mother and family members and extended his congratulations at their residence in village Roshanabad, here, today. Vandana Katariya has been declared the Brand Ambassador of Haridwar District for 2020-21 under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme as a result of her excellent performance at the international level in the field of sports. Also, taking cognisance of the condition of the road in village Roshnabad, he directed the officers concerned to get it repaired at the earliest. Also, after the completion of the construction work, the road would be named ‘Vandana Katariya Marg’. He said that it was a matter of pride for all that Vandana Katariya became the first Indian female hockey player to score a hat-trick in Olympic history. The milestone that Vandana has set with her ability had created a strong footprint for the youth and would definitely provide a new perspective and dimension to the young players of the state. He wished Vandana a bright future. MLA, Ranipur, Adesh Chauhan, and Chief Education Officer, Haridwar, Anand Bhardwaj were also present on the occasion.