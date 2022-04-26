Sports & Youth Welfare Dept activities reviewed

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Apr: Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, who also has charge of Sports and Youth Welfare, reviewed functioning of the Departments at the Secretariat on Monday.

He directed that, according to the sports policy of the state, government orders should be issued soon so that young players can benefit. He said that, along with the big stadiums of the state, an action plan should also be prepared on how to make better use of the under construction stadiums. Players will also be facilitated with better management of stadiums, and for this PPP mode should also be explored.

Kumar also directed the selection of land for the Sports University to be established in the state be expedited. Action also needed to be taken on other necessary arrangements and procedures related to the establishment of the University.

Present at the meeting were Additional Secretary and Director Sports and Youth Welfare Girdhari Singh Rawat, Additional Director, Youth Welfare, RC Dimri, Joint Director, Sports, Dr Dharmendra Bhatt, Ajay Agarwal, Deputy Secretary Dhirendra Kumar Singh along with other officers.