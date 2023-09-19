SRHU admission team engages in Social Responsibility activity

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 Sep: The admission cell of Swami Rama Himalayan University held an

empowering session with youngsters at Government Inter College, (Khadri, Shayampur). Rishikesh, on 16 September.

The University’s RDI (Rural Development Institute) members too joined forces and the resultant combined efforts sparked discussions on health, hygiene, menstrual care, women empowerment, and importantly the team offered career counseling to 9th to 12th graders.

The team explained to the students that they must learn to differentiate between good and bad touch. This knowledge could serve as a savior for them. It is common knowledge that children can experience various types of touch including traumatic ones.

The session was an effort on the part of SRHU to ensure that a brighter tomorrow awaits the future generations. The University is obligated to continue addressing crucial issues as a matter of social responsibility.

It needs to be mentioned here that RDI had its genesis in the early ‘90s, with focus on serving the hard to reach mountain areas. Guided by the philosophy of ‘Love, Serve, and Remember’ of the founder, the mission of the initiative is to develop integrated and cost effective approaches to healthcare and development addressing the local population, which can serve as a model for the country as a whole and for the underserved populations.

RDI uses a multi-dimensional approach to address locally defined needs and priorities, in order to serve the people at large. Special attention is given to the needs of women and children; to improve health status; provide opportunities for education and social development of children and adolescents.

Quality of life is enhanced through health, water, education and skill development efforts.