SRHU bags first position at Kauthik 2022

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Nov: Students of Swami Rama Himalayan University bagged the first position at Kauthik 2022 cultural festival organised by Akhil Garhwal Sabha.

Kauthik is a noteworthy event organised every year to give a fillip to cultural activities amongst the youth. Students from various universities from all over Uttarakhand participate in the event in large numbers.

A team of of Himalayan College of Nursing, SRHU participated in the event. HCN students presented a traditional group dance to the beat of popular folksong, ‘Pando Khela Paso’ to thunderous applause. The presentation went on to win the first prize at the prestigious festival. Earlier in 2017 too, SRHU students had won in the similar category.

B.Sc Nursing students Sakshi Bhatt, Ati Bhandari, Ati Kothiyal, Riya Guha, Deepshikha, Himani Pundir, Megha Chauhan, Gaurav Parcha, Neha Kumari, Diksha Rawat, and GNM students Sonia Rawat, Neha, Shivani Mehra, Priya Negi were part of the winning group.

Vice Chancellor, Dr Vijay Dhasmana congratulated the triumphant students and stated that, “Apart from skill and value based education, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities form the fulcrum of the academic edifice at SRHU. We are proud that our students are carrying forward a wonderful legacy in this regard.”