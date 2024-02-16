SRHU holds ‘2nd Research Methodology & Biostatistics Workshop’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Feb: As part of a series of workshops on Research & Development, the second workshop on “Building Evidence through Robust Research Methodology” was held on 9-10 February at the Swami Rama Himalayan University. The guest faculty included Prof Joseph L Mathew from the Department of Paediatrics at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Educational and Research, Chandigarh; Prof Deepak Chawla from the Department of Neonatology at the Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh’ and Dr Arun Khemariya from Elsevier, India.

The workshop focused on exploring an understanding of robust research methodologies including selection of

appropriate study design for the research question to be addressed, ensuring reliability

and validity of a research, sample size determination, exploring data handling

techniques, choosing an appropriate statistical test for the study, techniques for

minimising bias in research design and data collections; foster collaboration and

knowledge sharing; providing practical tools and resources for improving research

practices; promoting critical thinking and analytical skills in research interpretation;

understanding the grant funding landscaping and crafting compelling proposals.

Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors from every academic unit of SRHU were actively engaged and deliberated on several proposals written by them to improve healthcare strategies in hospital OPDs; and at the community level. The Principal of HIMS, SRHU, Prof Ashok Deorari, delivered a compelling talk addressing the critical aspects of Quality of Care, Quality Assurance, and Quality Improvement (QI) within healthcare. Emphasising the importance of learning QI, he highlighted its pivotal role in driving positive change and enhancing patient outcomes. Dr Rajendra Dobhal, the Vice Chancellor, SRHU encouraged the faculty to undertake research on regional healthcare issues; and in parallel promoting translational research towards women empowerment and job creation.