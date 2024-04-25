SRHU holds awareness programme on World Earth Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Apr: On the occasion of World Earth Day, today, Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, organised guest lectures on the day’s theme. Expert speakers highlighted the critical need for environmental protection to address the looming crisis on Earth.

The lecture was held in the university’s Adikailash Auditorium, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences Uttarakhand Chapter, Dehradun. The keynote speaker, renowned historian and environmentalist Ajay Sharma, stated that Earth is home not only to humans but also to millions of animals and plants. However, humans are continuously harming the Earth to fulfill their needs, leading to natural disasters. He shared insights about the history, heritage, and current geography of Dehradun city.

The Vice-Chancellor of SRHU, Jolly Grant, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, mentioned that this year’s World Earth Day theme is ‘Planet versus Plastic’. The aim of this theme is to end the use of single-use plastics and to find alternatives. SRHU has set an example in environmental conservation, including the establishment of a plastic bank for plastic disposal.

The Director of Research and Development, Dr Bindu Dey, expressed gratitude to all attendees. During the event, the Director-General (Academic Development) Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Registrar Dr Mukesh Bijlwan, along with faculty and students from various colleges, were present.

Meanwhile, the Community Health Nursing Department of Himalayan College of Nursing (HCN) conducted an awareness campaign in the village of Thano. BSc Nursing students engaged the children of Thano Primary School through plays and a poster exhibition on environmental conservation. During this time, Principal Dr Sanchita Pugazhendi and Kavita Solanki planted trees. Faculty members Atul Kumar, Shobha Masih, Chandan Kumar, and John Davidson were also present at the event.