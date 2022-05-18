SRHU holds Student Technical Activity on IBM ICE Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 May: Enthusiasm was sky-high at the SRHU Campus here, today, resulting from the wholehearted involvement of students and staff in one of the most noteworthy events in the academic calendar: IBM ICE Day!

The observance of the Mega Technical Event is aimed at promoting technical skills and providing a platform to students to showcase their special talent. The event was organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering SRHU (Swami Ram Himalayan University), in association with technical giant IBM (International Business Machines).

The session started with an inspiring speech by Pro VC Dr V Chauhan, followed by a welcome note by Dean Dr RC Ramola, HSST.

Talking about the event, VC SRHU Dr Vijay Dhasmana, highlighted that it is crucial to align what the contemporary industry scenario requires with the aspirations of the younger generations, as also the future objectives of the country and the demands of the world at large. He hoped that the event would effectively open doors to a successful worldwide programming career for SHRU students.

In the inaugural session Hari R., Leader, Business Development & Client Relationship, IBM, mentioned the value of IBM ICE DAY & SRHU-IBM relationship and introduced three unique dual specialisation programmes: B Tech CSE with specialisation in AI & ML, DevOps and Data Science, for the 2022-2023 academic session.

Head of Department Dr Manish Prateek and the other faculty members of CIS Department were present to mark the occasion.

Two activities were carried out on the day, namely Poster Presentation and Panel Discussion.

In poster presentation, the themes were Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, DevOps and Data Science.

In the Panel Discussion, the students were given a topic on the spot and discussed in their panel, followed by a Query Round.

The students participated enthusiastically in the activities. In the Prize Distribution Ceremony, the winners were awarded prizes and certificates by the IBM Team. The event concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr Seema Madhok, Department of CSE, SRHU.