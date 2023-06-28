SRHU launches Community Engagement Van

SRHU

momentous event took place on Monday 26th Juna, at Swami Rama Himalayan University (), as the Flag off Ceremony of theMobileforat the Districts and Block level was held.

Chancellor SRHU, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, graced the ceremony with his presence, marking the significance of this initiative.

Joining Dr Dhasmana in this auspicious occasion were key figures from the institution and the region.

Ramesh Petwal, the Regional Head, Avinash Kumar Yadav, the State Head, and the LIS (Learnet Institute of Skills) team were present to support and witness the Flag off Ceremony.

The Community Engagement Van serves as a valuable tool to disseminate information about ongoing career-oriented courses at Learnet Institute of Skills – SRHU Skill Development Centre, such as B.Voc, Hotel Operations, Homestays.

The Community Engagement Van will travel through 30 districts and blocks, bringing information about the courses offered by SRHU directly to the communities. Through this community-driven approach, LIS SRHU aims to uplift the local communities and contribute to the development of the tourism industry in Uttarakhand. By empowering the youth with knowledge and skills, the university.