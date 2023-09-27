SRHU promoting ‘home stay’ culture in hills: Dr Vijay Dhasmana

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Sep: Chancellor, SRHU, Dr Vijay Dhasmana addressed trainees and students online on ‘International Tourism Day’ at Pilibhit Tourism House, Haridwar, today.

SHRU’S B Vocational Culinary Management first semester trainees, and a few faculty members, participated in the celebration of ‘International Tourism Day’ at the Pilibhit Tourism House.

The gathering learnt how SRHU is proactively working on the implementation of ‘Home Stay Projects’ in far flung areas, to enable rural youth operate home stays and offer hospitality services to tourists visiting their villages or towns in Uttarakhand.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana addressed the youngsters online and highlighted the significance not only of ‘Religious Tourism’ but also other forms of tourism, to bolster the state economic scenario. He especially focused on ‘Wellness Tourism’, and further explained how the University is already contributing through ‘Home Stay Projects’ and empowering the youth of Uttarakhand as a matter of social commitment.

Lauding the efforts of SRHU, Amit Kumar, GM-Taj, Pilibhit House, Haridwar, stated that the chief focus is collaboration amongst academic institutions, universities, colleges, industry and government agencies for development of skilled manpower and hospitality Infrastructure in the state of Uttarakhand.

The participants at the event included Amit Kumar Thakur, GM,Taj; Kiran Bhatt – HR Manager, Taj; Ramesh Petwal – State

Head – Learnet Skills; Home Stay trainees being supported by SRHU University and B Voc Trainees on an exposure visit to the event.

Faculty members from SRHU that participated included Sanjeev Binjola, Akshay Thapliyal and Shardul Thakur.