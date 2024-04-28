SRHU students learn about importance of patents, copyrights, trademarks

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 26 Apr: Under the joint auspices of Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jollygrant, and the National Academy of Sciences, Uttarakhand Chapter, a guest lecture was organised on World Intellectual Property Day. Speakers provided information on the importance of intellectual property in creativity and innovation.

On Friday, the lecture organised by the IPR Cell at BC Roy Auditorium, was inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp in front of the portrait of the founder, Dr Swami Rama. The keynote speaker, the Vice Chancellor of SRHU and the Chairman of the National Academy of Sciences India, Uttarakhand Chapter, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, stated that World Intellectual Property Day was established by the World Intellectual Property Organisation to increase awareness about how patents, copyrights, trademarks, and designs impact daily life. This year, the day is being observed under the theme ‘IP and Sustainable Development Goals: Innovating and Creating for our Common Future’. Dr Rajendra Dobhal mentioned that intellectual property is known as the product of the mind, usable only by the inventor. It encompasses any creation, music, literary work, art, discovery, or design produced by an individual or organisation, known as their intellectual property, and the rights obtained by the individual or organisation over these creations are called intellectual property rights. He informed the participants about the importance of patents for educators, the government’s incentive policy for intellectual property rights, the Copyright Act, and the Indian procedure for filing patents.

Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Director General (Academic Development), urged the faculty and students present to stay alert about IPR rights. Previously, the coordinator of the IPR Cell, Dr Yogendra Singh, provided information about the significance and history of the programme. Dr Bhavna Pal thanked all the faculty and students present on the occasion.