SRHU under the aegis of UCOST organised lecture and training on IPR

DEHRADUN, 12 Sept: A oneday interactive lecture with indept training on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) was held at Swami Rama Himalayan University, under the aegis of the Uttarakhand Council of Science and Technology (UCOST) on 10th September.

A total of 174 participants comprising of faculty, staff, and Ph.D. students of SRHU participated in the interactive session.

The event commenced with the welcoming of the gathering by Dr Vinita Kalra, officer-in-charge, Research and Ph.D. cell, SRHU.

VC SRHU welcomed the felicitated the guest speaker Dr. Yashawant Dev Panwar, Head, PFC-TIFAC, Department of Science and Technology, GOI, New Delhi.

Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director, Strategic Planning Research and Development of SRHU introduced the Guest speaker.

He addressed the gathering stressing on the need of promoting innovation at the University, and protection of these through IPR. He encouraged faculty members and scholars to invest in their knowledge and skills in patentable research works. He underlined that IP is the fuel that empowers the engine of Property, fostering invention and innovation.

Dr Panwar addressed the gathering and elaborated upon, “Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), Indian Patent System, PCT application filing, and other issues relating to IPR. He started the presentation by discussing the history of Intellectual Property from the beginning to the present evolving phase. He kept the audience focused and spellbound as he furnished experiential examples about IPR and its evolution in India, explaining them in his pwn enthralling manner with anecdotes. He also interacted with the gathering through questionnaire for “Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), Indian Patent System, PCT application filing, and other issues relating to IPR. The interaction session cleared many doubts and misgivings of the participants. He also emphasized that there is a need of greater awareness of IPR amongst academicians as they are the ones who foster young minds, who futher could be the channel for enhancing social, economic and cultural development, as well as promoting entrepreneurship via IPR. The lecture was also successful in addressing the queries of the faculty, staff and research scholars thus further spreading awareness related to Intellectual Property Rights.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Rajendra Dobhal.