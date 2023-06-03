SRHU’s First Research Advisory Committee Meet held

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 3 Jun: The first meeting of the Research Advisory Committee of the University was organised on Friday in the Conference Hall of the HIMS, Swami Rama Himalayan University.

The Chairperson of the committee, Dr Manju Sharma (FNASc, FNAAS, Padama Bhushan, Former Secretary, Dept. of Biotechnology, Govt. of India, Chairman, New Initiative, NASI, Allahabad), and member, Prof. Paramjit Khurana (FNA, FASc, FNASc, FNAAS, FTWAS, JC Bose National Fellow, Department of Plant Molecular Biology, University of Delhi South Campus) were present to discuss & suggest focus areas of research of the various academic units of the University.

The external members appreciated the University official for having a good research oriented environment with amalgamation of basic research science and therapeutic clinical experience in the campus. It was also suggested that Swami Rama Himalayan University can be a center for local plant based nutraceuticals.

The external members of the committee were welcomed by Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Honorary Director, Strategic Planning and R&D of the University. Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Vice Chancellor, SRHU presented an overview of the University in reference to the vision and mission of Swami Rama to the committee members. Dr Sunil Saini apprised the members about the research in the field of Tissue Banking, Palliative & Supportive Care and Genomic Landscape of Breast Cancer in Young Women.

Dr Jayanti Semwal presented over all status of the research activity at HIMS. She informed to the committee members about use of electronics health records for hospital based research and to explore avenues to generate resources for self-sustenance.

Further Dr Rajeev Bijalwan apprised the members about the health program being run by the Rural Development Institute that includes social welfare, health beneficiaries, water sanitation water security and capacity building programme to improve livelihoods of the people of the various regions of the Uttarakhand.

Dr Sanjay Gupta presented the research that will benefit the society. The main area of their research are Plant Microbe Interactions: Mineral Bio fortification, Stress mitigation, Plant growth Promotion, Nutraceuticals, Biogenic nanomaterials for agronomic and biomedical Applications, Mushroom Cultivation, etc.

Dr CS Nautiyal, Scientific Advisor of the University informed to members that research is going on with combined efforts of Cancer Research institute, Himalayan School of Biosciences and Orthopedics’ Department of the University to develop an medicine to help the cancer patients. The meeting ended with thanks to the chair.