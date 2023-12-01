SRHU’s Shooting Star hits Bull’s Eye

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Nov: Last year, he hit the headlines when he won a Bronze Medal at the Deaflympics held in Brazil. Adding another feature in his cap, Shourya Saini, a remarkable young talent in the world of shooting, clinched victory at the 66th National Shooting Championship 2023 with an extraordinary feat—securing Gold in 50m 3 Position, Gold in 50m Prone, and a Silver in 10m Air Rifle Men (Deaf). His unwavering focus and dedication earned him this achievement, proving that triumph knows no hurdles.

A student of Paramedical Sciences at SRHU, Shourya exemplifies excellence both on the range and in academics, showcasing the power of passion and perseverance.

Congratulating the youngster on his incredible achievement, Chancellor, SRHU, Dr Vijay Dhasmana felicitated him and wished him many more laurels in the future. “He is an amazing inspiration for the youth of today,” he underlined.

VC, SRHU, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, too, in his congratulatory message urged Shourya to keep up his superlative performance in future as well. “Cheers to him for a job well done.”

Talking about his achievements, his father, SC Saini, stated, “I am witness to the fact that he worked extremely hard and pushed his abilities to the limit.”

Asked how he is planning his next set of targets, the young achiever shared, “There is a wide range of medals that I have set my eyes on. I hope to grow as a sportsperson and earn laurels for SRHU, Uttarakhand and India. And I know that should not be difficult.”

His next destination where he hopes to achieve a similar feat is the National Inter University Games 2023-24 to be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Delhi.