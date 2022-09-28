Sri Lanka legends beat Bangaldesh legends by 70 runs

By ICHCHHIT KIMOTHI

DEHRADUN, 27 Sept: Sri Lanka legends continued their terrific form in the Road Safety World Series decimating the Bangladesh legends by a massive margin of 70 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Batting first, the Sri Lanka legends put on a massive score of 213 for the loss of 5 wickets. In reply, the Bangladesh legends could only put up 143 for the loss of 8 wickets. While Tillakaratne Dilshan was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 51 runs of 30 balls, Tushar Imran managed to take Bangladesh to a respectable total scoring 52 of 54 balls. Tillakaratne Dilshan also proved to be an ace with the ball as he conceded 26 runs of 3 overs to pick 3 bangladesh wickets. 5 Bangladesh bowlers managed to pick a wicket apiece amongst themselves with no one in particular shining.