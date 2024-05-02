Sribidhya Mohanty awarded PHD for developing Natural Electrolytes

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 May: Graphic Era Deemed University has awarded a PHD to Sribidhya Mohanty for a new and significant technology. Sribidhya has been honoured with the degree for her research in developing natural electrolytes for sensors.

Sribidhya is a faculty of Electronics and Communication Engineering in Graphic Era. She has completed her research under the guidance of Dr Varij Panwar, Principal Investigator of Sensors and Actuators Laboratory of Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. Sribidhya has achieved success in developed natural electrolytes using sugarcane, aamla juice and lemon attached poly membrane. These natural electrolytes will be helpful in skin and environmental issues caused due to hazardous materials. Till now the electrolytes were produced using chemicals. Their production cost will also be relatively cut down.

Graphic Era Group of Institutions Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala has congratulated Sribidhya for her achievement. He said that this research will be significantly used globally for the benefit of society.

Dr Deepak Joshi from Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi, was present during the final defence for PHD as external examiner.