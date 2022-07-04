Sridev Suman University Convocation on 6 July

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jul: The 3rd convocation of Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University will be held on 6 July in Dehradun. This was disclosed by Vice Chancellor Prof PP Dhyani. The convocation ceremony will be held at Pestleweed College of Information Technology on Mussoorie Diversion Road, here.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh, who is also Chancellor of the University, will be the Chief Guest.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat will also participate. As this is chiefly an affiliating university, a total of 41,423 students from the Academic Sessions 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 will get degrees at the Convocation Ceremony. In addition, 180 toppers of the last three academic sessions will be given gold medals at the function. It may be recalled that three students who have secured highest marks at the bachelors degree level in Arts, Science and Commerce in these sessions have been awarded the Sridev Suman Gold Medal and the three students who got the highest marks in History, Anthropology and Painting at the postgraduate level have been awarded the Captain Shoorveer Singh Panwar Memorial Medal.

The students who have received degrees and medals have been informed about the ceremony through their respective colleges and educational institutions. After the convocation, a grand cultural evening will also be organised from 3 p.m. onwards on the same day.

Speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly Ritu Khanduri will be the Chief Guest at the cultural programme in which Garhwali and Kumaoni culture will be showcased by eminent artists and theatre personalities as well as musicians.

Registrar Khemraj Bhatt, Prof MS Rawat, Prof AK Tiwari, Prof KL Talvad, Prof Rajesh Paliwal, Prof Sushil Upadhyay, Dr Hemant Bisht and Sunil Nautiyal and Devendra Rawat are making arrangements for the Convocation Ceremony.