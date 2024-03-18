Sridev Suman Varsity VC briefs Gov on planned initiatives

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 March: Vice Chancellor of Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University, Prof NK Joshi met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan here, today, and gave a presentation regarding the action plan of the university for the next year.

The Vice Chancellor told the Governor that various programmes are being implemented in the university keeping in mind the interests of the students through research and innovative experiments. He said that, for the next one year, better facilities will be provided to the students through seminars, teacher upgradation programmes and research related activities under various departments of the university.

The Vice Chancellor added that, this year, an international seminar will be organised in the university along with setting up a centre of excellence on the subject of “Indian Traditional Knowledge System”.

The Governor gave his approval to all the above mentioned programmes and appreciated the innovative initiatives taking place at Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University.