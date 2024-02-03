SS Sandhu appointed as Secretary to Lok Ayukta

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 3 Feb: Recently retired Chief Secretary to Government of Uttarakhand has been appointed by Government of India as Secretary to Lok Ayukta for a period of one year.
As per the appointment letter issued by the Union Cabinet Committee for Appointments, Dr SS Sandhu, a retired IAS officer of Uttarakhand cadre and 1988 batch, the appointment has been made on contractual basis for a period of one year from the date, Dr Sandhu assumes charge or till the date of any further order.
It may be recalled that Sandhu had retired on 30 September last year as Chief Secretary to Government of Uttarakhand, but had been given extension for a period of six months till 31 January, 2024.