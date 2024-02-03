SS Sandhu appointed as Secretary to Lok Ayukta

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Feb: Recently retired Chief Secretary to Government of Uttarakhand has been appointed by Government of India as Secretary to Lok Ayukta for a period of one year.

As per the appointment letter issued by the Union Cabinet Committee for Appointments, Dr SS Sandhu, a retired IAS officer of Uttarakhand cadre and 1988 batch, the appointment has been made on contractual basis for a period of one year from the date, Dr Sandhu assumes charge or till the date of any further order.