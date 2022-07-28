SSC, Hampton Court, GNFC School score wins in 49th Jackie Memorial Football Tournament

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 26 Jul: The 49th edition of the Jackie Memorial Football Tournament commenced at St George’s College on 23 July and will continue till 14 August. A total number of 32 teams (14 Clubs and 18 Schools from Dehradun and Mussoorie) are participating.

In the matches played, today, Barlowganj Sports Club (A) lost to Shiva Sports Club, 1-4. For Shiva Sports Club, the goals were scored by Ravinder in the 17th minute, Naveen in the 28th and 37th minutes and Sahil in the 43rd minute. For Barlowganj Sports Club (A), the only goal was scored by Manish in the 15th minute.

In the second match, Hampton Court School beat Holy Angel School, 4-3. For Hampton Court, the goals were scored by Sahil Jugran in the 5th and 9th minutes, while an own goal was scored by Holy Angel School player Sahil Rawat in the 7th minute. Hampton Courts Varun scored in the 17th minute. For Holy Angel School, the goals were scored by Ashutosh in the 3rd and 39th minutes and Anshul in the 28th minute.

The third match witnessed Guru Nanak Fifth Centenary School defeat Wynberg Allen School (B), 4-0. For Wynberg Allen School (B), the goals were scored by Tempa in the 4th and 29th minutes and Yuvaan in the 42nd and 60th minutes.

The Referees for today’s matches were Mahender Singh Rawat, Pushkar Gusain, Jeevan Singh Bisht, Satish Chandra, SP Joshi, Rohan Chamoli and Sushant Ale.