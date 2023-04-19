SSFB launches new branch in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 18 Apr: Noida-based lender, Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SSFB), inaugurated its new branch in Dehradun on Tuesday. With this, the bank has taken an important step towards delivering its banking services to residents of Dehradun and promoting financial inclusion. Shivalik will offer its total product range such as all types of savings, investments, lockers, NRI Banking and loans. It will cater to all types of customers from retail to institutional accounts.

While commenting on the launch, Anshul Swami, Managing Director and CEO of SSFB, said, “We are very happy and excited at the launch of our new branch here at Dehradun. At SSFB, our top priority is to serve customers across the nation with best-in-class digital as well as physical services, and with the new branch launch we are one step closer to our mission.”

Present at the inauguration was the senior management of the bank and the customers. The inauguration ceremony took place with lamp lighting and customers were made aware about the bank’s products and services. With the opening of this Branch, SSFB now has 51 bank branches across the country including Branches, and Unbanked Rural Centres and 75 Business Correspondent Branches.

It may be recalled that SSFB is the first Small Finance Bank in India to have transitioned from an Urban Cooperative Bank with 24 years of experience to offering retail banking products and services. The bank is technology focused and is powered by Infosys Finacle Core Banking and Digital Banking Suite.

Amit Garg, the oldest customer of the bank, says that the bank believes in customer delight, not just customer satisfaction.