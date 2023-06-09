SSP Daleep Singh Kunwar personally intervenes to help senior citizens

SSP

Sumangla Devi, wife of Late Mayaram Kukreti and resident of 35/2 Arya Nagar, Block No- 2 Dalanwala Dehradun and her brother CM Bahuguna, who is a Retired DIG living in Lucknow contacted DIG/Dehradunover telephone complaining of domestic violence being done by her children. Bahuguna informed theover the phone that his sister Sumangla Devi, who is 85 years old supercitizen and unable to walk, has five children who have taken possession of her house. One of her sons, Rajesh alias Raju lives with her in the house with his family including children. He doesn’t take care of his mother at all and instead indulges in torturing her in various ways and occupying her house. In addition, he does not allow his brother Hari or his sister Seema to meet their mother. According to Sumangla and her brother CM Bahuguna, Sumangla’s son Hari and daughter Seema want to take care of their mother but Raju does not allow them to see their mother.Taking serious cognisance of this complaint,Dehradun immediately directed the in-charge Inspector Dalanwala to go and investigate on the spot and inform the facts immediately. The inspector in-charge investigated and told that Sumangla Devi has 4 sons and 1 daughter, out of whom, one son Rajesh alias Raju is living with his family in his mother’s house, But he does not take care of her and neither does he allow his brother Hari and daughter to meet their mother. Taking immediate cognisance, the police intervened in the matter on the directions ofDehradun. After the intervention of the police, Rajesh has moved out to one rented property with his family, while the other son Hari or Harish has moved in with the mother, In addition, Sumangla’s daughter Seema is also now free to visit her mother.himself visited the residence of Sumangla Devi and shared his mobile number with her so that she can contact him whenever there is any problem. Thehas further directed Dalanwala Police to keep a tab on the family to ensure that Sumangla Devi is being properly cared for.In yet another case, which also brings out the humane side of, he helped Usha Sharma to regain possession of her property which had been taken over by some land mafia. In the third week of May 2023, Usha Sharma, wife of Jagat Prasad Sharma, aged about 75 years, and resident of 254 Lane No 11A Vijay Park Extension Dehradun, visited the office ofand informed him that some land mafia and people of criminal mindset are trying to forcefully sell her 1 bigha of land, which also has an old house. On which taking cognisance, thesent the Inspector in-charge of Vasant Vihar Police Station to the spot and find out the facts. It was found that that some local land mafia in connivance with the land mafia of Haridwar district had got Jagat Prasad Sharma to sign some documents in the name of getting a loan, which was wrongly used to get the said land registered and transfer action was taken.immediately intervened in the case and lodged an objection to the rejection filed in the Tehsil in the proceedings of the registry. Charges were registered against the above accused under relevant sections of IPC and three accused namely Abdul Sattar, Rais Ahmed, resident of Gana Mangalore district Haridwar and Avtar, resident of Dehradun were arrested and sent to jail.In this case too,visited the residence of Usha Devi and her husband Jagat Prasad Sharma to enquire about their well-being and assured the Sharma couple about their safety. Police from Vasant Vihar Police Station was also directed to ensure safety of the Sharma couple.