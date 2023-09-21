SSP Doon hands over investigation of KP Singh case to SIT

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 20 Sep: It may be recalled that Garhwal Post had today published a report in which the involvement of Saharanpur’s Kunwar Pal Singh (KP Singh) was mentioned behind illegal demolition of a large house in Clement Town, last year. Now that KP Singh is under arrest on charges of being the mastermind of a fake registry scam in Dehradun, SSP, Dehradun, Ajai Singh has taken cognisance of the Clement Town demolition case and has announced that an SIT will investigate this case.

It may be recalled that the role of the Clement Town Police was also suspect in the case since the JCB was put to use for more than a day to demolish the house and the local police kept sitting on the complaint registered by the land owners. It was after the case was brought to the notice of DGP Ashok Kumar that the workers and supervisors involved in the demolition were arrested. However, no action was taken against KP Singh, though his name had prominently surfaced even then. He was then accused of ordering the demolition of the House located in Clement Town and then taking over the possession of the plot using fake documents. The local police had then washed its hands claiming it to be a case of property dispute.

Now, taking serious note of the incident and the lack of interest on part of the local police officials to nab KP Singh, the Dehradun SSP has handed over the investigation of this case to a separate SIT. The local police, meanwhile, claim that some new evidence has emerged against KP Singh and hence further action is being pursued.

It may be recalled that even the fake registry scam is being investigated by a specially constituted SIT, though there is a demand raised by many to transfer the case to the CBI.