SSP felicitates Doon Police Football Team

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 4 Oct: From 30 September to 3 October, the 21st Regional Interdistrict/Corps Police Football Competition was organised at 40th Vahini, PAC, Haridwar.

In the competition, a total of 100 players from various districts/Vahinis of the state participated along with 13 police teams. During the competition, the football team of Dehradun Police displayed a golden performance and captured the trophy.

In the final match, the Dehradun Police team defeated the team of Haridwar District, 3-0, and won the title. The team members who performed excellently in the entire competition were felicitated by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, here, today.

The SSP appreciated all the team members for their performance in the competition and wished them all the best for future competitions and also expected similar excellent results.