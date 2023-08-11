SSP Kunwar line attaches Sub Inspector Rana over charges of misbehaviour

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Aug: The IDPL (Rishikesh) Police Chowki in charge, Sub Inspector Kavindra Rana, has been line attached on the orders of DIG/SSP Dehradun Daleep Singh Kunwar. In his place, Sub Inspector Jyoti Prasad Uniyal, posted in Raiwala, has been transferred as In charge of IDPL Police Chowki in Rishikesh.

It is learnt that Sub-Inspector Kavindra Rana, who was posted as IDPL Outpost Incharge, has been accused by a woman complainant of abusing and assaulting her when she visited the Police Chowki to register a complaint. She has alleged that the accused police officer abused her and had even tried to assault her. In view of the seriousness of the charges, the SSP has ordered an inquiry into the allegations to be conducted by a CO and his line attachment.

This is not the first time that SSP Dehradun Daleep Singh Kunwar has taken action against police officials accused of misbehaving with complainants.