SSP orders inquiry into alleged LPG cylinders refilling

By Our Staff Reporter
DEHRADUN, 4 May: The Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh on Saturday said he has ordered an inquiry into alleged refilling of LPG cylinders in Sahastradhara area of the city.
“I have seen the video and shared it with the concerned police officials to find out what is happening,” said the SSP.
The SSP’s move to hold inquiry came after a citizen forwarded a video to the Garhwal Post claiming that LPG agency personnel refill gas cylinders on daily basis from one to other by parking a mini truck somewhere in Sahastradhara Road. The modus operandi, it appears, is to sell less cooking gas to customers. The Garhwal Post cannot authenticate the video.
As part of its move to expose such dealings, the video was forwarded to the SSP office for its authentication and further inquiry.