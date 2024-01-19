SSP to implement carrot and stick approach

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Jan: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun Ajai Singh on Wednesday said he would resort to carrot and stick approach for the police personnel serving under him in the district.

“Policemen who are doing good jobs will be encouraged and rewarded. This will be done so that other policemen also get encouraged and also do good jobs. Negligence and indiscipline will not be tolerated,” the SSP said at a function at Police Lines in Dehradun.

The SSP asked all the policemen to keep their police stations and chowkis neat and clean. He said one policeman should do voluntary work every day for keeping their places of work clean.

In this function, he honoured 24 policemen for their excellent work for the year 2023. He also listened to the various problems of the police personnel and issued instructions for their resolutions.

Following policemen were honoured on the occasion: AjitTraffic; PRD- Ankit Tomar; TrafficVinesh Kumar, Kotwali Rishikesh; Shahban Ali- Kotwali Rishikesh; Arjun- Kotwali Rishikesh; AnitKotwali Rishikesh; Sandeep Chhabdi- Kotwali Rishikesh; Subodh Negi- Police Station Doiwala; Hansraj- Police Station Doiwala; Mohan Singh NegiKotwali; Gaurav Kumar- Kotwali; Yogendra Singh- Dalanwala; Bhavna- Kotwali Mussoorie; Pradeep- Kotwali Mussoorie; Amit Rawat- Kotwali Mussoorie; Pushkar Shah; Pankaj Rawat; Sandeep; Naveen Singh- Police Station Basant Vihar; Anuj- Police Station Basant Vihar; GauravPolice Station Basant Vihar; Shardul- Police Station Basant Vihar and Sompal- Police Station Basant Vihar.