SSP undertakes annual inspection of Dalanwala police station

Dehradun, 23 Feb: Janmaijai Khanduri, SSP, Dehradun, paid a visit to Dalanwala police station to conduct the annual inspection.

All the police records, including those concerning Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems records were found to be up to date. The weapons, including a 9mm pistol and AK-47 rifle, were tested. He instructed police personnel to update themselves and have adequate knowledge about the weapons. Even the sanitation facilities in the police station were found satisfactory.

The police team was asked to ensure timely redress of complaints lodged over online portals. Also, a fair investigation probe should be the primary duty of every police personnel, added the SSP.

Along with this, personnel were asked to mention problems faced by them, if any. He laid stress especially on personnel assigned night duty, and instructed them to be more vigilant during their shifts.