St George’s College holds Annual Fete

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 13 Jun: St George’s College organised its Annual School Fete here, today, at its Middle Flat. The Chief Guest was Sister Shyma V Jose, Principal, Convent of Jesus and Mary, Waverly, Mussoorie.

The programme began with a prayer after which Sister Jose declared the fete open. The biannual newsletter, ‘The Manor Times’, was also released on the occasion.

Certificates of merit were awarded to the students who scored a centum in various subjects in the ISC and ICSE exams. Cheques worth Rs 75,000 were presented to Om Rajput and Somil Jhunjhunwala for securing more than 97% in the ICSE Board Examination as part of the Bishop Daniel Delany Bi-Centenary Scholarship Award.

Parents, visitors and students thronged the middle flat, trying their luck at various games and enjoying delicious food. Musicians from the ITBP performed lively tunes to entertain the crowd, courtesy Prakash Dangwal, Director, ITBP,

Mussoorie. The class bands performed renditions of popular contemporary music while the school dance troupe presented well-choreographed sequences.

The winners of the lucky draw were presented attractive hamper prizes.

Ridit Mahajan, of Class VI-C, took away the first prize, a Hyundai I10 NIOS Car.

Other prizes included a Royal Enfield (Hunter) which was won by Avyaan Gupta of Class VI-A, an I-Phone 15 Pro Max won by Ansh Parashar of Class VII-B, a Honda Activa by Soumil Mittal of Class XII C, a 55” Samsung Television Set by Kushagra Khanna of Class VII-C, an HP Laptop by Siddharth Suman of Class VII-B, a Canon Camera by Aarav Kumar of Class VI-A, an Apple I-Pad by Sukrit Kumar of Class XII-C and a One Plus Mobile Phone by Ashish Murarka of Class IX-A.

Principal Brother Ramesh Amalanathan congratulated the winners and acknowledged the efforts of the staff and students and thanked the parents for their presence.

The Annual School Fete witnessed teamwork, cooperation and collaboration among the students. It promoted leadership and management skills and served as a much-needed break after the First Term Examination.

The Annual School Fete was successfully conducted under the supervision of Brother Ramesh Amalanathan (Principal), Brother Felix Kumar (Vice-Principal), Brother Babu Varghese (Superior), Praveen Gusain (Estate Manager), Rajeev Parihar (Head Accountant) and Bhavnesh Negi.