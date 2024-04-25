St George’s Day celebrations held at St George’s College

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 23 Apr: St George’s College celebrated the feast of St George, the patron saint after whom the school is named, here, today.

This year, Class IX had the privilege of presenting the special assembly. The programme began with Kumar Anuraj leading the gathering in prayer. Principal Brother Ramesh Amalanathan and Sports Secretary Brother Isidore Tirkey did the honours of lighting the ceremonial lamp. A life-sized portrait of St George was unveiled by the Principal.

Music sums up the essence of every programme at Manor House. Adding joy to this occasion, the school choir presented ‘Shepherd of my Soul’ and a festal song. A group of students then presented a short insight into the life of St George. This was followed by a series of meaningful quotations highlighting the virtues that St George practiced and professed.

A play depicting the legend associated with St George was staged, followed by a video presentation.

After the feast day cake was cut, a troupe of boys performed a dance.

Principal Brother Amalanathan then addressed the school, stressing on the pursuit of excellence and imbibing the qualities embodied through the life of St George.

The programme came to an end with the School Song.