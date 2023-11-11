St Joseph’s Academy holds 89th Annual Day Celebrations

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Nov: St Joseph’s Academy celebrated its 89th Annual Day on 9 November. The celebrations began with a harmonious blend of instrumental and vocal renditions, creating an enchanting ambience. The event commenced with a warm welcome extended to the Chief Guest, Dr Renu Singh, Director, Forest Research Institute, followed by a solemn prayer seeking the blessings of the Almighty with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

The audience was then treated to a captivating welcome dance performance, setting the stage for the presentation of the Academic Report for the year 2022-23. The event featured an award ceremony recognising the dedication and excellence of staff members, along with accolades for outstanding students in various categories.

The senior school’s presentation of the play, “Around the World in 80 Days”, left the audience spellbound. The programme witnessed a spectacular performance by nearly one thousand and five hundred participants, both, from Middle and Senior sections.

Dr Renu Singh delivered an insightful address. Principal Brother Jeyaseelan proposed the vote of thanks. The event concluded with the rendition of the school song and a dazzling fireworks display, marking the end of three days of memorable celebrations at St Joseph’s Academy.