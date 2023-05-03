St Joseph’s Academy holds Investiture Ceremony

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 May: The auditorium of St Joseph’s Academy witnessed the Investiture Ceremony of the Middle and the Senior Schools for the academic session 2023-2024 .

The Chief Guest was V Murugesan, ADG, Law and Order, Cyber Crime STF. Among other distinguished guests, the school also welcomed Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary to CM, Ridhim Aggarwal, Special Secretary, Home, and IG – SDRF Uttarakhand, and Pankaj Pandey, Secretary – Industries and Ayush.

The lighting of the ceremonial lamp was followed by an invigorating dance performance by the senior school students.

The day also marked the felicitation of the academic achievers from classes VI-IX and XI for the 2022-2023 session.

Next, the Senior School Council proudly marched up to the stage and took their respective positions in order to be administered the oath by the Principal, Bro Jeyaseelan. The Chief Guest, V Murugesan, pinned the badges on to the Head Boy, the Head Girl and the House Captains.

The Head Boy for the session 2023-24 is Riyan Dutta and Head Girl is Anushree Butola.

The winners for the runner up and the Best House (for the academic session 2022-2023) were also announced and were felicitated by the Chief Guest. The school choir was appreciated by one and all as it kept the audience entertained throughout with its melodious renditions.

The Chief Guest addressed the gathering and inspired the young Josephites to attain higher goals in life with his insightful words.

The event culminated with the Principal addressing the gathering and everyone joining in to sing the School Song.