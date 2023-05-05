St Jude’s, Doon Blossoms score wins in Gardner Cricket League

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 May: In today’s matches of The 26th Gardner Premier League Inter-School Indoor Cricket Tournament, 2023, St Jude’s School won against New Doon Blossoms School by 6 wickets. Bhoomi from St Jude’s School scored the highest 20 runs, while Akanksha from New Doon Blossoms School scored 10 runs.

In the second match, Doon Blossoms School won against Shri Ram Centennial School by 5 wickets. Vaishnavi from Doon Blossoms School scored the highest 12 runs, and Manya from Shri Ram Centennial School scored 10 runs.

The officials for the matches were Arjun Uniyal and Aman Gusain as umpires, and Ayush Rawat as the scorer.

On Saturday, Touchwood School will play against Carman School in the boys’ category, while Doon Blossoms School will face The Asian School in another boys’ category match.