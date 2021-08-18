St Jude’s School celebrates Independence Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Aug: Celebrating the spirit of freedom and nationalism, St Jude’s School celebrated the 75th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour.

VR Gardner, Principal, hoisted the National Flag, followed by singing of the National Anthem along with Michelle Gardner, Vice Principal, Coordinators, Senior Teachers, and the Council of School Prefects, led by the Head Boy and Head Girl.

Using the virtual mode, students in a very impressive manner expressed what freedom means to them through melodious songs and colourful dances. Staying inside the homes their performance proved to be exemplary with extraordinary effort being put in by the Music and Dance teachers and Mrs Pant, who compiled all the individual performances in a multiple slide presentation.

School Head Boy Neal Gardner and Head Girl Aishi Arora, while presenting their speeches, reminded everyone that 15 August is not solely about freedom, it reminds people the pain of being enslaved, and also emphasises the strength of Unity. It is the responsibility of citizens of India to sincerely perform their duties and progress together.

A melodious song by Shradha and Sanyukta dedicated to the Guardians of the Nation mesmerised everyone. The duet song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Wallon’ by Shaurya and Vinayak reminded everyone that Indians are resolutely independent. The song, “Teri Mitti Me Mil Java” was much appreciated.

Principal VR Gardner, in her speech, said that freedom is the most important aspect of this era. She made everyone realise that their responsibility lies in safeguarding and protecting the country. People needed to be upright and honest and to work diligently and relentlessly for generations to come.