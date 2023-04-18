St Jude’s School declared overall Winner of the Inter-school Cultural Fest “Capta Caelum – Reach for the Sky 2023”

Wynberg-Allen School, Mussoorie hosted the Inter School Cultural Festival ‘Capta Caelum – Reach for the sky 2023’. Participants from around twenty schools from the country competed in various events organised during a day-long festival.

The Guest of Honour of the fest this year was Dr Alaknanda Ashok, Dean College of Technology, GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar and Joint Secretary of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Olivia Mery Raj, the school captain for the girls welcomed the participants on behalf of the host school. She also introduced the chief guest to the audience. Joshua Quintel and Mehar Chhabra welcomed the chief guest by presenting the bouquet on arrival.

The invited judges for the events in the competition were Nikita Radcliffe, Dhruv Kumola, Pastor Lazarus Cornelius, Gourav Bhatt, Dr Shipra Shah, Dr Sabeen Ahsaan and Dr Ameed Murad.

The various events organised as part of the cultural festival this year included Stand up and stand out! (Stand-up Comedy), Riveting Rhapsodies (a band event), Motif – (Duet singing), Ensemble (Headgear Designing & Dress), Modelling, Code 19 (website designing), Photography, Videography and Zest– a dance competition. The events were organised and managed by the students of the host school. As per the custom, Wynberg-Allen being the host school does not compete for individual positions or for the overall trophy.

Zest, a dance event whose theme was a fusion between Indian and Western Dance styles was enjoyed by the audience. This year the students of Unison World School performed exceptionally well and were declared the winners and St George’s College declared as the runners up. Diviana Puri, a student from Yadavindra Public School, Patiala was awarded for being a Promising artist of this event.

The band competition ‘Riveting Rhapsodies’ was won by Unison World School and in ‘Stand Up to Stand Out’, the Stand-up comedy event, Welham Girls’ School lifted the Trophy and Arunav Kumar, a student from Kasiga School was awarded for being a promising artist in this event.

In ‘Fabrication D’ Affiches,’ a poster making event, the students of Doon International School, Dalanwala did exceptionally well and lifted the trophy, also Krishay Agarwal, a student from Bishop Cotton School, Shimla was awarded for being a promising artist in this event. In the Modelling event, The TonsBridge School was declared as the winners and Mussoorie Public School, Mussoorie was declared as the runner up.

In the event, ‘Frame it Up’ (A photography event), the theme ‘after-effects’ was given to the participants. The participant from Vantage Hall Girls’ Residential School stood out and was declared as the winner, also Aryan Tiwari , from Selaqui International School was awarded for being a promising photographer for the event.

In the Videography event, ‘Cut to the chase,’ The students of The Doon School did exceptionally well and lifted the trophy , also Gautam Karwariya, a student from Doon International School (Riverside Campus) was awarded for being a promising contestant for this event.

The overall trophy for the Capta Caelum, 2023 awarded to St Jude’s School, Dehradun. St Joseph’s Academy was declared as the runner up for the event.

Pradipt Racliffe, Headmaster Senior School felicitated the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Alaknanda Ashok, the Guest of Honour on the occasion presented the trophies and Mementos to the winners. The guests awarded the trophies and certificates to the winners. Principal Wynberg – Allen L Tindale congratulated all the winners and thanked the participants for their enthusiastic performances. He also thanked the judges and principals of the schools for sending their teams for the event.