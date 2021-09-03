St Jude’s School holds Inter House Quiz Contest

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Sep: St Jude’s School has decided to begin extra and co-curricular activities on campus, keeping in mind all Covid safety protocols.

Today, the Senior School Inter House Quiz was held. Each House was represented by three participants. The first House that contested was Lyons House, represented by Surabhi Gurung, Ishaan Semwal and Devesh Raj. The second was Gardner House, represented by Neal, Aman Devrani and Abhinav Semwal. The third was Howard House, represented by Pavani Goyal, Divyanshi Kalyan and Prakhar Bhardwaj, while the fourth was Khanna House, represented by Krish Wadhwa, Akshat Rawat and Vrunda Kamboj.

Each house had to go through five interesting rounds of General Awareness, Politics, Sports, Audio Visual round and Rapid Fire.

The winners were Gardner House and the runners-up were Khanna House. Abhinav Semwal shone bright today amongst all contestants.

The event proved to be very informative for the students.

Vice Principal Michelle Gardner was present, while those in overall charge of the competition were Rakesh Singh (Quiz Master), V Chandel (Computer Presentation), JS Panwar (Scorer) and A Singh (Time Keeper).